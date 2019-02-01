5-year-old boy severely injured in Petersburg dog attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating a dog attack that sent a 5-year-old Petersburg boy to the hospital.

Petersburg Police said a five-year-old boy was attacked inside his home along North Carolina Avenue by a yellow lab.

Officials said the boy's injuries, which were to his face, back and stomach, were so severe that he was flown to VCU Medical Center.

The male yellow lab was seized by animal control officials and is currently at the animal shelter.

The dog will remain there pending the outcome of the investigation.