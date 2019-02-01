× Woman killed in head-on crash with Virginia school bus

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed when her car collided head-on with an Albemarle County School bus.

Police identified the deceased driver as 32-year-old Nicole E. Palmer of Dillwyn.

“A 2008 Acura was traveling south on Route 20 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on an Albemarle County School bus,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. “The bus was traveling north and the driver swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the oncoming Acura.”

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash on Route 20 (near Route 651). The 55-year-old school bus driver was not hurt.

The crash, which occurred January 31, 2019, at 4:30 p.m., remains under investigation.

