Michael Robinson has fulfilled not one, but two childhood dreams

ATLANTA -- When he was a senior at Varina High School, Michael Robinson was one of the most sought after football players in the state.

When it came time to announce his school of choice, he made his announcement in the studio of Varina's then new broadcast center, a rare double foreshadowing into the next stages of his life.

"We created the Center for Communications my last year at Varina" Robinson recalled. "I was a little too old to be enrolled in it but it captured my imagination."

Robinson committed to Penn State that day in Varina's studio. He went on to play four different positions for the Nittany Lions and was the Big Ten Offensive player of the year as a senior quarterback in 2005.

After an 8-year NFL career, culminating with a win in Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks, Robinson looked forward to fulfilling the second dream of his youth.

He attended two years worth of the NFL's Broadcast Boot Camp, a training ground for former athletes who are looking to transition into television. The NFL Network liked what they saw.

"I knew when I couldn't play this game (anymore) I wanted to be around it in some way, shape, form or capacity," Robinson said.

For the last five years, Robinson has brought a unique perspective to the various shows in which he's used. Whether it's Players Only, Good Morning Football Weekend or Total Access, Robinson views the game from the perspective of having run, thrown, tackled and blocked at different points of his career.

"When I get on stage, I see what the personalities are and just kind of fit in so we have a successful broadcast," Robinson said.

His weekly schedule during the season, however, is as rigorous as any training camp he may have endured as a player.

"I leave Richmond on Friday, go up to Mount Laurel, New Jersey (home of NFL Films) to shoot my Good Morning Football Weekend show on Saturdays and Sundays," Robinson explained. "On Mondays, I fly to Los Angeles to do Total Access In Game on Monday night and also Total Access on Tuesdays."

"Take a red-eye flight Monday night to land in Richmond Tuesday morning," Robinson continued. "I check up on my Team Excel program that's in a lot of Henrico County schools. Do some stuff with my E2E football program, then rinse and repeat on Friday."

It's all a necessary evil for Robinson to succeed at the career he loves, and with the family and foundation he loves more.

"It's a hectic schedule," Robinson added. "But one thing I love about it, when I am home, I'm more engaged with my family and I'm very much more engaged with the people in my community."