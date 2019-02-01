Meet Ace and Scooter, the 2 Virginia dogs competing in the Puppy Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- The message at Virginia Beach SPCA is loud and clear. You can find diamonds in the “ruff.”

“Each year we have between 3,500 and 4,000 adoptable animals come through our shelter,” said Kate Baldwin.

Baldwin, the shelter's Community Outreach Director, says shelter dogs and cats sometimes get a bad rep.

But she says the benefits of adopting homeless animals will trot into the national spotlight Super Bowl Sunday.

“This is a really big deal for our shelter,” she says.

Two Virginia Beach SPCA pooches will go nose to nose in the Animal Planet's 15th annual "Puppy Bowl".

“As Ace and Scooter will show you that there are adorable puppies available in shelters,” said Baldwin.

Ace and Scooter are turning heads in every kennel.

“The more that these shelters including our own can continue to do their work, the better our country is as a whole,” explained Baldwin.

Ninety-three adoptable puppies will tangle tails at half-time of the Super Bowl.

“It’s going to be pretty crazy when he is seen by the rest of the world,” said Ashley Aldridge.

Aldridge just adopted Ace, a Chihuahua/Cocker Spaniel mix.

"Definitely love at first sight. Too cute,” she added.

The 7-month-old is joining Team Fluff in the Puppy Bowl.

“I think he will be good at running back but honestly whatever he wants to stick his nose in.”

Ace has been training in hopes of “shedding” any defender.

The game features furry friends from “linebarkers” to wide "retrievers."

“And it’s going to bring more people through shelters whether it’s here locally or across the country,” said Baldwin.

Aldridge hopes the attention won't go to Ace's head.

“Never thought this would be a thing happening in my life. For sure,” said Aldridge.

But even if it does, she's proud knowing her superstar pooch might encourage people to take a second look at adopting a magnificent mutt looking for a good home.

“He is just a wonderful dog. There is no reason not to go for shelter dogs because he is perfect,” said Aldridge.

