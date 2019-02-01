× Tappahannock favorite Lowery’s Seafood for sale

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — The namesake family behind one of Tappahannock’s longest running restaurants is ready to pass the torch.

The owners of Lowery’s Seafood Restaurant have put the business up for sale after 80 years at the helm.

“It’s time for my dad and uncle to retire,” said William “Duby” Wesley Lowery IV, who handles operations at the restaurant with his father William Wesley Lowery III and uncle Robert Lowery. “It’s too much for one person to handle, and the next generation is looking to do something different.”

Lowery’s, at 528 N. Church Lane, has been a restaurant staple in the tiny “rivah” side community, Lowery said, opening originally on Prince Street in 1938 before settling into its current location.

The sale also includes the Captain’s Grill & Patio, which shares a roof with Lowery’s, along with a surface parking lot on Earl Street.

Jim Maxwell with Richmond-based Canal Capital Management is handling the listing. The restaurants remain open in the meantime.

Both restaurants have been on the market for about 14 months, Maxwell said, netting looks from a few restaurant operators in Richmond and another in Yorktown.

