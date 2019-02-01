Richmond reacts to new KFC Cheetos Sandwich

RICHMOND, Va. — I’m either the world’s best aunt or the worst. When KFC reached out to me to try their new Cheetos Chicken Sandwich, I considered it. But then I saw 103.7 Play radio host Jack Lauterback’s hot take and who better to chow down on a sandwich at 9 a.m.?

In case you were curious about the @kfc #CheetosSandwich – I filmed myself trying it this morning. Honestly it’s not that bad. Crunchy, savory and with just a hint of shame. pic.twitter.com/C9kTsfpyWp — Jack Lauterback (@jackgoesforth) January 30, 2019

So instead of trying it myself, I turned to family, more specifically my niece who probably will be your food critic one day — her pithy reaction says it all.

For those who aren’t familiar with this new sandwich, KFC has released to certain locations a demo of their crispy fried chicken sandwich, but with a cheesy twist. By twist I mean, Cheetos dust and whole Cheetos.

I’m pretty sure we all did in this in college? According to the press release, the sandwich is “Made by coating a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce and placing it on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos, the KFC Cheetos Sandwich will give you a blast of craveable Cheetos in every bite.”

Want to try your own? Comment on the CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win a gift card for a Cheetos Chicken Sandwich at one of the two places in Virginia that are serving them:

9300 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond VA 23235

2005 S Main Street, Farmville VA 23901