Eclectic sounds from Victor Haskins

RICHMOND, Va - Victor Haskins' Skein trio treated us to a performance of "Five In The Pocket" from his new CD, “Showing Up.” Randall Pharr and Tony Martucci joined Victor for the energetic performance.

Victor is celebrating the release of his new project with several LIVE performances, including February 1st at 7:30pm at the Williamsburg Library. He is also playing at Black Iris in Richmond on February 2nd. For more information and to get a copy of Victor's new CD, head to https://victorhaskins.bandcamp.com/