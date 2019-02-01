How to get Dominion to help pay your energy bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Across Virginia people have had to bundle up to brave this week's brutal cold. It’s definitely not the time to be dealing with electricity issues.

Dominion Energy officials said if you are having trouble keeping up with your bill, they have a program that can help.

Dominion spokesperson Rayhan Daudani said the company realizes life happens and for some customers it can be tough when the electric bill gets to be too much to handle.

“We want people to know that they are not alone. We have helped 47,000customers pay their energy bills over the years” Daudani said.

Dominion's Energy Share program helps customers pay bills and offers help in making your home more energy efficient.

"We can go in and help insulate pipes. We give LED bulbs out to customers and we can help you do things so that you are using less energy and saving money while helping you stay comfortable in your own home” Daudani said.

Qualifying customers can get up to $600 through Energy Share.

If you need assistance, or know someone who does, Daudani said the fastest way to get help, is to call 2-1-1. You will work with your area social services department to get access to Energy Share resources.