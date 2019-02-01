A unique approach to physical therapy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Spectrum Physical Therapy and Southeastern Therapy for Kids believe in taking a team approach to helping their patients - and they offer a number of services for patients of all ages. Alyssa Buckbee and Noah Tucker joined us to explain more about their unique approach to physical therapy.

Spectrum Physical Therapy has two locations, one at 14366 Sommerville Court in Midlothian. You can reach that office by calling (804) 601-8010. The other location is at 3501 Festival Park Plaza in Chester. You can call that office at (804) 830-8280. You can also learn more about the services they provide by going online towww.ivyrehab.com/spectrum.

You’ll also have the chance to ask the team your questions at this year’s Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, February 2nd. That will be held from 10am to 4pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For all the details on that event, you can head towww.RVAHealthExpo.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6.}