A List Calendar Black History Month Events

RICHMOND, Va.– Black History Month Events

Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 W. Leigh St

“Art of Freedom” – An exhibition that explores freedom through the eyes of Virginia-born and Virginia-based artists. The artists communicate their message of freedom through various mediums including sculpture, acrylics, pastels, photographs, fabrics, jewelry, and pottery.

“Meet The Artists” 2 pm – 4 pm, free to the community. However, registration is requested; click on the date(s) below:

The community is invited to hear from some of Virginia’s finest artists in this thought-provoking exhibition.

Featured artists for February 9

Lawrence Charity, Hamilton Glass,

Rondall “RJ” James,

Cynthia M.H. Potter, & Faithe Norrell

Featured artists for March 2 – David Marion, Kelly Johnson, Joel Howard, & Sone-Seere Burrell

Featured artists for March 30 – Jackie Merritt, William “Blue” Johnson, Dennis Winston, & Jo Caston

Admission – members free, guests attending “Meet the Artists” will receive a discounted rate to see The Art of Freedom exhibition on the day of the event.

February 22, 5:30 – 8 PM – Wines & Wings: sip delicious wines, taste wonderful wings, and listen to fabulous music. For more details on event visit http://blackhistorymuseum.org/ or call 804-780-9093.

Chesterfield County Black History Month Events:

Chesterfield County Public Library will host a program that gives families the opportunity to learn how a social network called Family Search can help with genealogical research, records, and preservation.

Monday, Feb. 4, 6-7:30 p.m., Midlothian Library, 521 Coalfield Rd, Midlothian;

Monday, Feb. 11, 6:30-8 p.m., Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield

Chesterfield County – Musical Event to Kick Off 30th Black History Month Celebration at the Gateway Dining and Event Center, 2894 Martin Luther King Drive, Virginia State University, featuring R&B and jazz by Jay Baxter “Live”! and hosted by comedian Antoine Scott, Friday, Feb. 1, 7-9:30 p.m.

Chesterfield County Public Library Events: Feb. 16, 1-2 p.m., Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd, Chesterfield, soprano Dr. Lisa Edwards-Burrs.

Award-winning Rainbow Puppet Productions, a company that uses puppets to tell the history of the Tuskegee Airman Saturday, Feb. 2, 11-11:45 a.m., Chester Library, 11800 Centre St, Chester.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2-2:45 p.m., Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield.

Magic of the Motherland: Myths and Folktales of Africa. Story teller Justin Leak will highlight the diversity of cultures in Africa in an interactive performance.

Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-noon, Enon Library, 1801 Enon Church Rd, Chester;

Monday, Feb. 18, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Bon Air Library, 9103 Rattlesnake Rd, North Chesterfield;

Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Rd, Richmond;

If These Walls Can Talk: Richmond’s Leigh Street Armory and African-American Militia. Virginia Commonwealth University Professor Emeritus Dr. Roice Luke will share the history of Leigh Street Armory, including stories about the African-American volunteer soldiers who called it home, Saturday, Feb. 2, 1-3 p.m., Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd., Chesterfield.

Spring Creek Baptist Church Mime Ministry and Praise Dance Ministry. The two youth performing arts groups act out stories through musical worship and dance.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 12:45-1:30 p.m., Virginia State University, Gateway Event & Dining Center, 2894 Martin Luther King Dr., Petersburg, 23803

Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-1:45 p.m., Clover Hill Library, 6701 Deer Run Dr., Midlothian.

Registration required for events, for more information call 804-751-CCPL or visit library.chesterfield.gov.