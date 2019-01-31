Utilities workers monitor gas main in bitter cold: ‘Our crews are very dedicated’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Even with temperatures dipping into the teens, Richmond Public Utilities workers could be seen on Brookland Park Boulevard monitoring a gas main.

A private contracting crew was working to install Verizon Fios there near a gas main. Public Information Manager, Angela Fountain, said any time crews work near a high pressure gas main, gas maintenance workers have to be out monitoring to make sure they don't get too close.

"If something goes wrong we're there to ensure that there's not a gas leak or something else that might happen as a result," said Fountain

Fountain said crews are often needed around the clock, and even in extreme weather conditions.

"Our crews are very dedicated. They’re dedicated. They love their job," Fountain said. "And sometimes they realize that it’s not ideal weather conditions that they have to do their job in, so you know they’re prepared. Whether it’s extreme cold as it is today or extreme heat."