Ukrop’s Monument Avenue YMCA 10K Training Teams

RICHMOND, Va.– The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K has been named one of the best races in the country according to USA Today,” and you can be a part of Richmond’s biggest block party on April 13. With 25,000 participants, you’re bound to be entertained— whether it’s by costumed runners, Spirit Groups, live music, or the beautiful, flat course. Plus, there’s a kids race and a rockin’ post-race party.

Training is key so whether you’re a YMCA member or not, you can train for the April 13 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k with the YMCA 10k Training Team to get to the finish line, meet some new running buddies, and get motivated to be fit and active. This is a program for both runners and walkers on any level. Coaches will motivate you and teammates to conquer 6.2 miles! Training for the YMCA Training Teams start February 2.

To register and for more details visit https://www.sportsbackers.org/training-team/ymca-10k-training-team/