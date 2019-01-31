× Southwest Airlines adds Richmond to Florida flights

RICHMOND, Va. — Travelers interested in flying from Richmond International Airport to Florida now have some new travel options. Southwest Airlines has added a new nonstop route from Richmond-to Tampa. The airline also announced the return of Richmond to Orlando service.

“Richmond International Airport (RIC) welcomes new service from Southwest Airlines,” Capital Region Airport Commission president and CEO Jon E. Mathiasen said. “Tampa and Orlando are incredibly popular destinations for the region and we’re thrilled to have Southwest nonstop options to both.”

Starting August 10, service between Richmond and Tampa will operate on Saturdays and Sundays. The Richmond to Orlando flight will be available on Saturdays.

Summary of new service:

RICHMOND (RIC) to/from TAMPA (TPA)

Saturday

Depart RIC: 11:55 a.m. Arrive TPA: 2:05 p.m.

Depart TPA: 9:20 a.m. Arrive RIC: 11:25 a.m.

Sunday

Depart RIC: 1:15 p.m. Arrive TPA: 3:25 p.m.

Depart TPA: 2:20 p.m. Arrive RIC: 4:20 p.m.

Frequency: Saturday, Sunday; flights start August 10

RICHMOND (RIC) to/from ORLANDO (MCO)

Depart RIC: 11:10 a.m. Arrive MCO: 1:25 p.m.

Depart MCO: 8:40 a.m. Arrive RIC: 10:40 a.m.

Frequency: Saturday; seasonal flights start August 10