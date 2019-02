Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Earlier this week the Newbery Medal for children's literature was bestowed upon Richmond's own Meg Medina.

She visited the CBS-6 studio Thursday to discuss the honor and her seventh young adult novel “Merci Suarez Changes Gears,” which won over both critics and the award committee.

She describes how she got word she had won one of literatures biggest prizes and where the inspiration for Merci Suarez came from.