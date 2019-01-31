Redskins will honor training camp contact with Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Washington Redskins President Bruce Allen said the team plans to honor the rest of the team’s contract with the City of Richmond.
Redskins Training Camp to Richmond in 2013 following a deal that included a clause that allowed the team to break contract and leave after only two years.
However, Allen confirmed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch Thursday in Atlanta that the camp will stay in Richmond in 2019 and 2020.
A report released earlier this month by VCU stated that it will take the city another three years to break even on the project.
Additionally, city leaders told WTVR CBS 6 that they will not pay for the Redskins to come back to Richmond.