Everyone escapes Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway into what started a Thursday morning house fire in Henrico. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Mountain Road at about 11:30 a.m.

“The Henrico 911 center started to receive multiple calls from drivers in the area of the 1800 block of Mountain Road reporting smoke coming from a house. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the home,” a Henrico Fire spokesperson said. “The occupants were all able to get themselves out of the house and met firefighters when they arrived to let them know that everyone was out.”

No one was hurt in the fire. The Red Cross was called to help the four fire victims get back on their feet.

“Henrico Fire hopes everyone will remember how important it is for everyone in the home to know two ways out of the home from every room in the event of a fire and to have a meeting place outside the home where they can meet arriving firefighters,” a Henrico Fire spokesperson said.