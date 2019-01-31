Men try to cash bogus checks at local banks as “Operation Homeless” sneaks into Central Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- You hear the word “homeless” in these temperatures, and your heart aches for people that have no place to call home.

But, according to Crime Insider sources, “Operation Homeless” is starting to make its way to banks in Central Virginia.

In surveillance pictures two men, who are wanted by Chesterfield Police, are seen trying to pass bogus checks at a Harbor Point Union Bank on January 22nd.

Crime Insider sources tell me one of the men tried again days later at a TowneBank branch in the city. Those sources say the two men came into the bank and tried cashing bogus checks with North Carolina ID’s.

“’Operation Homeless’ is really a fraud,” said Miles Turner with Law Enforcement Consulting, LLC. “They look for people, maybe in a homeless shelter, someone who just out of jail or maybe even someone that’s just cleared out of rehab and they’re providing these individuals with checks that are fraudulent. They get them identification that will match the check or they’ll make a check that matches the ID. And then have these folks go to banks and attempt to cash them.”

The address on the checks in these recent incidents was to a homeless shelter in North Carolina.

If you recognize the men, call police.

Crime Insider sources also point out that the getaway car was a rental.