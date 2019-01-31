× Lee-Davis High School receives prestigious honor

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Lee-Davis High School’s counseling program has been named a Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) School of Distinction by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), according to a Hanover Schools spokesperson.

Lee-Davis is the first school in the region and one of only 59 in the state to receive the honor that goes to schools that deliver “an exemplary comprehensive school counseling program.”

“Through building positive relationships and utilizing student-driven data, we have worked to provide a program that addresses the academic, career, and social/emotional development of every student,” Lee-Davis High School Counseling Director Karen Cole said. “We are humbled and elated to receive this recognition.”

Lee-Davis High School will be honored at a recognition ceremony in Boston this summer.