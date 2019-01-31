Learn more about cancer prevention with VCU Massey Cancer Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The VCU Massey Cancer Center will be joining us at this year’s Women’s Health and Fitness Expo Saturday, February 2nd, and prevention is one of the main things they plan to focus on. Dr. Masey Ross, the Director of Integrative Health at the VCU Massey Cancer Center, joined us to share more details about preventing cancer and give a sneak peek at what you will learn at this year’s Expo.

For more information about the VCU Massey Cancer Center, you can visit their website, www.masseycancercenter.org or give them call at 804-828-5116. You can also check them out on social media at www.Facebook.com/vcumasseycancercenter.

And be sure to bring your questions for the team at this year’s Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo. Again, that will be held from 10am to 4pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday, February 2nd. For all the details on that event, you can visit www.RVAHealthExpo.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6.}