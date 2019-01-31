Latin flavors with a Taste of Soul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Ari Augenbaum is the chef at a new Richmond eatery, Soul Taco. They bring together Latin flavors with a Soul Food flair and create a unique and delicious dining experience. Chef Ari joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to walk us through the steps fro making a pork chop taco and a 7-layer “Gordita” dip.

Soul Taco is located at 321 N. 2nd Street in Richmond. For more information about the restaurant and their menu, you can give them a call at 804-308-1010 or visit them online at www.soultacorva.com.