Evidence collected from Roger Stone spans years

Information the Justice Department collected from Roger Stone’s iCloud accounts and email accounts and on computer hardware spans “several years,” special counsel Robert Mueller said Thursday.

As is required by law, the prosecutors will begin sharing the evidence against Stone that they collected with his legal defense team so he can prepare for a trial. Stone pleaded not guilty last week to seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

The evidence includes “multiple hard drives containing several terabytes of information consisting of, among other things, FBI case reports, search warrant applications and results (e.g., Apple iCloud accounts and email accounts), bank and financial records, and the contents of numerous physical devices (e.g., cellular phones, computers, and hard drives).”

The prosecutors say in the filing Thursday that the FBI seized electronic devices from Stone’s home, apartment and office.

Mueller wants to place a protective order that would lock down the confidentiality of evidence collected against Stone, as the prosecutors begin sharing the documents with his legal team. DC US Attorney Jessie Liu wrote in the filing. Orders like these are fairly typical in high-profile cases and are meant to prevent leaks of documents in the case. The prosecutors also hope the judge will agree that the amount of evidence in this case should allow for more time before a trial

Stone is scheduled to appear Friday afternoon before DC District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.