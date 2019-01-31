RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Peace Education Center works in the local community for social justice and nonviolence, carrying on the legacy and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Each February, they present Generation Dream Edu-Concerts, highlighting the talents of young students through music, dance, and spoken word performances. CD Prodigy performed, “I Wander.”
The Generation Dream 2019 Concert Series starts Friday, February 1st at 7pm at the Richmond Public Library downtown. The family-friendly event has additional performances Sunday, February 10th at the Henrico Theatre and Sunday, February 24th at VCU’s Institute for Contemporary art. For all the information on those performances, you can head tohttp://www.rpec.org/programs/youth-programs/richmond-youth-peace-project/.