Vintage Jazz

RICHMOND, Va - Jay Brown's Grace Street 7 delighted us with two live performances of classical 1920's music. Jay Brown along with Stephen Moser, Nate Clark, Chet Frierson, Ben Kelly, Nick Davidson, Randall Mailand and Bryan Gonzalez performed "Clementine from New Orleans" and "Beyond the Sea."

You can catch the ensemble live at the Big Band Hangar Dance at the Military Aviation Museum in Pungo, VA Saturday, February 9th from 7pm - 11pm. They are also playing at Gatsby in Goochland at Dover Hall Friday, February 22nd starting at 8pm.

http://gracestreetseven.com