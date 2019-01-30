× The FAA wants your drone far, far away from the Super Bowl

You better think twice before flying a drone anywhere near the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction within a 30-nautical-mile radius of the Mercedes-Benz stadium from Friday until after the game on Sunday.

Violators could face civil penalties that exceed $20,000 and potential criminal prosecution for flying drones, the FAA said.

“We want everyone to come and have an awesome time and see this amazing venue but we also want you to leave your drones at home,” said NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier.

As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, a massive security operation is underway in downtown Atlanta. Thousands of law enforcement officials have started patrolling — with dogs, on horseback, and in helicopters.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said Secret Service officers and even the US Coast Guard are also joining local and state agencies to keep fans safe.

“We are also ensuring that criminals don’t use these events to exploit the most vulnerable among us,” Nielsen said about the ongoing operations to address sex trafficking.

In the past four days, authorities have rescued four victims and made 33 arrests for sex trafficking, but they declined to discuss details about the cases on Wednesday.

On game day, leave your firearms at home and bring a clear bag to the stadium. Security will turn away fans who bring large purses, but not those carrying small clutch bags or clear bags no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.