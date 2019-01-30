Police make 3 more arrests in Southside Regional Medical Center brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have made additional arrests following a viral video of a brawl broke inside Southside Regional Medical Center last week.

Officials said Wednesday that three more women were arrested and charged with assault by mob and disorderly conduct.

The attack inside the hospital, which was posted online Sunday morning and quickly went viral, involved the suspect in a stabbing.

In the wake of the video, Petersburg Police announced they would be working with Southside Regional Medical Center to ensure safety inside the hospital and prevent similar incidents do not happen in the future.

Southside Regional Medical Center released the following statement about the incident on Monday:

"We are saddened by this entire incident and thank our staff and Petersburg Police for deescalating the senseless violence that occurred. This was a rare incident so we are reviewing our security footage from the event, talking to all staff and reviewing our policies and procedures internally and with local law enforcement. Security is always on duty and like most hospitals; we have police officers on-site during the evening. We regularly update our security plan to ensure a safe environment is maintained on our campus. The safety of our patients, staff and visitors is our top priority."

Investigators said they are still searching for one more person involved in the fight.

If you information that could help investigators, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.