Police: 15-year-old sexually assaults Chesterfield woman on his way to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say a 15-year-old boy was walking to Manchester High School Monday morning when he sexually assaulted a stranger.

When he reached Bailey Bridge Road, he ran to a nearby parking lot - that's where police say a sexual assault took place.

After sexually assaulting the woman, the boy ran and hid in a backyard in the 5000 block of Wiltstaff Court about three-quarters of a mile away, according to Crime Insider sources.

Witnesses say the woman followed the boy to the Wiltstaff location, staying on the phone with police. The boy was arrested and served juvenile petitions for sexual assault and object sexual penetration.

"[A police officer] immediately grabbed what looked like a younger person and put him in handcuffs,” said Timothy O'Kennon, who saw police swarming the cul-de-sac across the street.

"It’s very unsettling especially hearing it was an assault and involved a high school student," O’Kennon said.

Police say the teen pushed the woman into her own car that had been parked in the 11700 block of Hull Street.

"Juvenile petitions are basically the same as an arrest warrant,” said CBS-6 legal expert Todd Stone. “A judge will give him a preliminary hearing where a judge decides if there's enough probable cause to go forward to a grand jury. That is assuming a prosecutor wants him tried as an adult."

C-I sources say the attack was random and Stone says that adds another serious layer to the boys charges.

"When it's a known victim it is more predictable,” said Stone. “When it's random it isn't, so most judges and juries see that as a more dangerous situation."

If he’s tried as an adult and is convicted, the 15-year-old could spend life in prison.

One witness says the victim's screams will be hard to forget as well as the resolve her husband showed as he walked away from the cuffed teen.