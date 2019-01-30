Meet Patriots superfan Nick ‘Fitzy’ Stevens: ‘This has been the best ride ever’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Atlanta is rolling out the red carpet for Super Bowl fans and one Patriots die hard is arriving days in advance.

You will not meet a bigger New England fan than Fitzy. The Bostonian takes his allegiance to an entirely different level.

“People outside of New England think that we are impossible, salty and never satisfied and they would be absolutely correct,” said Fitzy.

Georgia is getting its first taste of Paul "Fitzy" Fitzgerald who is the fictitious super fanatic created by Nick Stevens.

Fitzy is a combination of all Boston sports fans rolled into one.

The 45-year-old from Braintree, Massachusetts enjoys a huge following on social media.

His fan on the street interviews, vlogs, and podcasts are legendary among Pats diehards.

Just how big is Fitzy’s dedication to the Patriots?

The team hired him to emcee the massive Patriots send-off rally in front of nearly 40,000 members of Pats Nation.

“People wanted me to talk to talk to them like I’m talking to you on stage and that’s what I did,” said Fitzy.

Emceeing the big send-off was a crowning achievement for this unapologetic, in your face Patriots fan.

“This has been the best ride ever!”

Fitzy will be rallying his fellow Patriots fans at several rallies across Atlanta in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.