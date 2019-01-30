Mom accused of pouring water on sleeping baby’s face as ‘payback’

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina mother has been charged over a video that shows her pouring water on the face of a sleeping baby, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Caitlyn Alyse Hardy, 33, faces a charge of cruelty to children after authorities say she doused the 9-month-old girl with a bottle of water twice, causing the infant to wake up coughing.

The sheriff’s office says she recorded the incident and posted it on her Facebook page. According to WIS News, the post was captioned: “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night.”

Sumter County deputies arrested Hardy Wednesday after issuing a warrant accusing Hardy of “ill treatment, unnecessary pain and suffering, and/or deprivation of necessary sustenance.” The sheriff’s office called video of the incident “disturbing.”

The sheriff’s office says they’ve notified the Sumter County Department of Social Services “for the benefit and safety of all children in this home.”

“The charges against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.