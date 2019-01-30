Learn about the women’s health services at VCU Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - VCU Health covers a wide number of patients and their needs, including services for women. In fact, VCU Health offers a number of resources for women who are pregnant or planning to have have children. Leslie Fehan, Dr. Jordan Hylton, and Dr. Ed Springel joined us to tell us more about those programs.

You can learn more about VCU Health and the services they offer for women by going towww.vcumom.com. You can also give them a call at 804-828-4409.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH.}