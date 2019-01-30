Man arrested for attempted murder after victim found in Colonial Heights yard

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Petersburg man is behind bars accused of attempted murder after a man was found wounded in the front yard of a Colonial Heights home earlier this month.

Sgt. Renee Walters with Colonial Heights Police said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Carroll Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 11:45 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot in the front yard of a home.

“Officers located a 40-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Walters said. “That victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were considered life threatening.”

Officials said the suspect fled the area, but was “quickly identified” by investigators.

As a result, Walters said 33-year-old James Reid, of the 500 block of South Dunlop Street in Petersburg, was arrested, with the help of the U.S. Marshal Task Force on Friday, Jan. 25.

Reid was charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in a public place.

He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

Anyone having information about this crime is asked to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department, Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or Master Detective Roger Santini at 804-520-9329.