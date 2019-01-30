Dr. Espino discusses breast health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Experts say 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and early detection is key to treating this disease. Dr. Sasa-Grae Espino, a specialist in breast surgery at Southside Regional Medical Center, joined us to talk more about way to prevent and screen for breast cancer, as well as treatment options for those who are diagnosed.

Dr. Sasa-Grae Espoino’s office is located at 40 Medical Park Boulevard, Suite B in Petersburg. You can learn more about Southside Regional Medical Center or reserve an appointment with Dr. Espino by calling 804-520-6730 or by going online toSRMConline.com. You can also check them out on social media atwww.Facebook.com/SouthsideRegionalMedicalCenter.

And you’ll have the chance to ask Dr. Espino your questions in person at this year’s Women’s Health and Fitness Expo. That’s going to be held this Saturday, February 2nd at the Greater Richmond Convention Center from 10am to 4pm. For all the details on that event, you can go to www.RVAHealthExpo.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6.}