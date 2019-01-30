A Taste of The Philippines with Chef Mike Ledesma

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef and owner of Perch Mike Ledesma demonstrated his Lumpia Sariwa & Crepes. He gave the classic dish a modern spin by putting the filling in delicious crepes.

 

You can enjoy more of Chef Mike's food at the Richmond Dine to Defeat ALS event Thursday, January 31st from 6pm - 9pm at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia.  CBS 6 Anchor Cheryl Miller is the emcee for the evening.

 

https://www.perchrva.com/

Lumpia Sariwa

1c onions diced
1/2 c carrots
1/2 c celery
1 lb bean sprouts
1 red pepper
1 tofu
1/2 cup soy
4 T housin
3 cloves garlic minced

Crepes

8 eggs
2 c flour
1 c milk
1 c h2o
salt / 1 tsp butter
mix till smooth