The Fed can hold steady and that’s great news for stocks

The Federal Reserve made a mistake when it raised interest rates in December, but that could be good news for the stock market, according to Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel.

Siegel is confident the Fed recognizes it make more sense to be “patient,” and the central bank is not going to keep hiking rates this year. He also believes a recession is not imminent in the United Sates, even though the economy is likely to slow.

The market should react positively to that. Siegel has said in recent interviews on CNBC and SiriusXM that the market turmoil of late 2018 has helped bring down valuations to more reasonable levels.

He thinks stocks could post a decent 2019, with gains of between 5% and 15% for the broader market.

