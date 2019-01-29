× Chesterfield woman reported missing; have you seen her?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for Takara J. Branch.

The 30-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday, January 23 at 2 p.m. Branch was last seen in the 6800 block of Lucy Corr Court.

She is described as 5’5″ and 170 pounds with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

She drives a white 2006 Acura TL 4-door sedan with Virginia license plate UWV9517.

She is in need of prescription medication.

Anyone with information about Branch’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.