Potentially improve your chronic pain

RICHMOND, Va. - Many people suffer from chronic pain, including in their knees, hips, and feet, but there are options out there that can potentially improve that pain. That’s where Dr. Bryant Snyder from Chronic Care of Richmond and Regenerative Medicine comes in. He joined us, along with his patient Kate Wiltsie, to talk about those options, including stem cell therapy.

Chronic Care of Richmond and Regenerative Medicine is located 8639 Mayland Drive, Suite 105 in Richmond. To learn more about them and the services they offer, you can give them a call at 804-740-7105 or visit them online atwww.chroniccareofrichmond.com.

You’ll also have the chance to meet Dr. Snyder in person at this year’s Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday, February 2nd. For all the details about the Expo, you can go online to www.RVAHealthExpo.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6}