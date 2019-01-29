Nottoway Schools promising to make changes after School Bus Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- "We made some mistakes and we acknowledge those mistakes" says Dr. Rodney Berry, Superintendent of Nottoway County Public Schools.

The acknowledgement comes less than 24 hours after a school bus accident where the students on board were not seen by a medical professional but put on another bus and sent to school.

"I'm still angry" says Kimberly Gardner, whose two sons were on the bus at the time of the accident, her youngest "Brenden actually has a concussion from hitting his head".

Gardner says "When you're in an accident, you should get checked out before they leave the scene, especially children. And that did not happen".

Darrell Webb's two granddaughters were on the bus "They both got bruised up and they've got concussions, slight concussions' and whiplash".

Dr. Rodney Berry says he has heard parents concerns "What we should have had is have the ambulance come any way and check each student out on the bus. But that was not done and we're actually changing our procedures now to make sure that's done in the future".

Dr. Berry also says the bus driver has a clean driving record but for now is off the job while an investigation is underway.