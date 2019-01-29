Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - With colder temperatures settling in, we’re all trying to make sure our homes stay warm, and for many, that can mean higher bills. The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities is offering a program that can help those families who find those higher bills a financial burden. Angela Fountain from the Department of Utilities joined us to explain how that program works.

You can learn more about the MetroCare Heat Program, as well as all the services the Department of Public Utilities offers, by going to www.richmond.gov/DPU.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF RICHMOND DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC UTILITIES.}