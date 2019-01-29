× KFC is testing the Cheetos Sandwich in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — We all know Richmond is a great place to live. It’s perhaps even better today now that KFC has chosen Richmond to launch its new Cheetos Sandwich.

“Starting today and for a limited time, KFC is testing its new Cheetos Sandwich in select restaurants,” a restaurant spokesperson said. “Made by coating a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce and placing it on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos.”

Interested eaters can try the new KFC Cheetos Sandwich at the KFC at 9300 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond and 2005 S Main Street in Farmville.

KFC Cheetos Sandwich is being tested in include Greensboro, Greenville, Raleigh, and Roanoke.