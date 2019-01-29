× Legendary singer James Ingram dead at 66

LOS ANGELES — Legendary R&B singer and songwriter James Ingram has died at age 66, his friend Debbie Allen said Tuesday.

“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” Allen tweeted. “He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.”

Ingram was battling brain cancer at the time of his death, TMZ reported.

As a singer, his hits included “Baby, Come to Me,” “I Don’t Have the Heart,” and “Somewhere Out There” from the movie An American Tail.

He also appeared in “We Are the World” and co-wrote Michael Jackson’s hit “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).”