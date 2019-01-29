RICHMOND, Va. - Getting personal finances in order is a popular New Year’s resolution. The first month of the year is now coming to a close, and it’s time to take stock of where you are in meeting those goals. Top Richmond financial adviser, Tracy Shackelford, joined us to give us some tips to stay fiscally fit throughout the whole year. You can get more information on this by going to www.virginia.nm.com.
How to stay fiscally fit in 2019
