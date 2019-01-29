× Police: Driver was on drugs when he crashed into another driver on Richmond interstate

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond driver was charged with driving under the influence of drugs after a crash on Interstate 195, near the Broad Street exit, in Richmond. Police were called to investigate the crash on Monday, January 28, 2019, at about 1:14 a.m.

“A 2006 Subaru WRX, driven by, Francis E. Dalton, 34, of Richmond, Va. was traveling northbound when he struck a 2004 Chevy blazer in the rear,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “The blazer then lost control, hitting a jersey wall, and overturning. Dalton continued northbound and was located by another trooper a short distance away with extensive front end damage to his vehicle.”

The driver of the blazer, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Dalton, who was not hurt, was booked at Richmond City jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.