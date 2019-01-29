× Young man, woman found dead in Buckingham home; murder-suicide suspected

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — Investigators identified two people killed in a murder-suicide as Domicci Meaton Brown, 24, and 25-year-old Ieishia Lynnett Green. Their bodies were found Monday at about 10:38 p.m.

“The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two gunshot victims at a residence on Taylors Park Lane in the Dillwyn area of Buckingham County,” Buckingham Sheriff William Kidd Jr. said. “Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed two deceased individuals.”

A preliminary investigation found both Brown and Green suffered a single, fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators believe their deaths were a murder/suicide, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

