Two-year-old Daniel Burnett is missing and may be in danger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for two-year-old Daniel Burnett.

Police in Charlottesville believe Burnett was taken by his mother, Casey Carter.

She may be driving a red 1998 Saturn with Virginia license number VFW1088.

Daniel was described as 2’8″ and 35 pounds.

He has blue eyes, blond hair, and was wearing a blue sweat shirt with “Osh Kosh” written on it, and grey cargo pants.

He was reported missing Tuesday at about 11:10 a.m.

Police said Daniel may be in danger, but did not say why.

If you see Daniel, call 911 or Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280.