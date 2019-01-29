Chef Ausar Makes Kitchen Magic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Kitchen Magician, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with two great recipes… He first walked us through how to prepare his grilled chicken and heirloom tomato salad recipe and thencompleted the meal with a decadent dessert, an edible chocolate bowl that he served with macerated berries. Both of those recipes can be found below.

You’ll have the chance to enjoy Chef Ausar’s Kitchen Magic Saturday, February 2nd from 5pm to 8pm at Fire House 15 on Meadowbridge Road in Richmond.

Grilled Chicken & Heirloom Tomato Salad

8 heirloom tomatoes, sliced

1 pound of Spring Mix

4 6oz Chicken Breast

1 teaspoon of sea salt

1 teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon of chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon of chopped fresh oregano

1 teaspoon of chopped rosemary

3 tablespoons of olive oil

10 oz. goat cheese, crumbled

Seeds from 1 pomegranate

1 long green Chile, sliced

Baby (micro) basil, garnish

1 cup of salsa Verde

Season Chicken with Salt, Pepper, Fresh Thyme, Oregano and Rosemary. Rub olive oil all over the chicken and grill in a medium hot grill pan.

Toss remaining ingredients together in bowl and arrange on serving plates.

Drizzle with the salsa Verde, sprinkle with basil and top with goat cheese. Enjoy!

SALSA VERDE

INGREDIENTS

2 cups flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 cups mint leaves

2 tablespoons baby capers, rinsed and drained

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon rind

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and fresh cracked black pepper

Instructions

Place the parsley, mint, capers, mustard, lemon rind, lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper in a small food processor. Process into a coarse paste.

Chocolate Balloon Bowls

serves 10

Ingredients

12 oz. dark or semisweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoons coconut oil

3 oz. chocolate wafers

Instructions

1. Add the chocolate and coconut oil to a metal bowl and place over a pot with simmering water until melted. Whisk the mixture together, take the bowl off the heat and let cool to room temperature.

2. Next, blow up water balloons. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a baking sheet and spread out the wafers on the parchment.

3. Dip one end of each balloon into the cooled chocolate mixture and place each balloon chocolate-side down on top of a wafer, waiting a few seconds allowing it to set. Place in refrigerator and allow to set completely.

4. Pop the balloons and fill with macerated berries and enjoy!

Macerated Berries

Serves 10

Ingredients

1 pint of strawberries, cleaned and quartered

1 pint of Blueberries

1 pint of Black Berries

1 pint of Raspberries

1 cup of Candied Almonds

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons of sugar

Mint leaves for garnish

Whipped cream for garnish

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar and sugar.

2. Add strawberries, blueberries, raspberries &blackberries. Toss to combine and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Transfer to Chocolate serving bowls, top with whipped cream, Candied Almonds and Mint Sprig. Enjoy!