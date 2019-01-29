× Cardi B is headed to Iowa — but no, she’s not running

She may not be old enough to run for president, but Cardi B’s scheduled visit to Iowa is setting off more buzz than some would-be 2020 presidential candidates.

The 26-year-old rap artist from the Bronx has been especially active in the political world lately, weighing in on the government shutdown and sparring on Twitter with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren.

Now she’s scheduled to make a stop in Iowa for her latest concert tour in May.

News of the visit was picked up by The Des Moines Register and piqued the interest of an influential local group: The Polk County Democrats. Covering the county that includes state capital Des Moines, the Polk County Democrats invited Cardi B to “a reception of her choice” during her visit, in a pitch on both Twitter and Instagram, according to vice chair Ashly Banta.

Polk County Democrats Chair Sean Bagniewski told CNN they haven’t heard back from Cardi B’s team just yet.

Cardi B’s takes on current events have also caught the online attention of a handful of other senators. Hawaii’s Sen. Brian Schatz and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy traded tweets jokingly considering whether to retweet a Cardi B video in which she railed against the government shutdown this month. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (who also happens to be Cardi B’s home-state senator) weighed in: “Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?”

They ultimately decided against it.

In 2018, Cardi B’s criticism of President Donald Trump and his approach to Social Security in an interview prompted a response from Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont senator tweeted to his followers at the time, “Cardi B is right.”