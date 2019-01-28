Fruit sold at Walmart, Aldi recalled over listeria fears

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is one of the states in which some fruit sold Walmart and ALDI was being recalled.

“Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York is recalling 1,727 cartons of Fresh Peaches, 1,207 cartons of Fresh Nectarines and 365 cartons of Fresh Plums because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” an alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration read. “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

In Virginia, recalled products include fresh nectarines, peaches, and plums sold at ALDI and fresh nectarines sold at Walmart.

“The Fresh Peaches, Fresh Nectarines and Fresh Plums were distributed in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia,” the FDA alert continued. “No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem to date.”

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile. The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

“The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the packing house which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria,” the FDA spokesperson said.”The company has ceased the distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.”