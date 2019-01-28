× CBS 6 welcomes breast cancer survivor back to work

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 welcomed a breast cancer survivor back to her work family.

Virginia This Morning producer Tara Daudani returned to work Monday after battling stage three breast cancer.

To honor Tara’s return to work, CBS 6 made a donation to VCU Massey Cancer Center in both Tara’s name and in the name fellow survivor Yvonne Libron. Yvonne beat cancer five years ago.

The two shared their breast cancer stories in a 2018 Buddy Check 6 report.

Every Monday at 11, CBS 6 Gives honors members of the community who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.