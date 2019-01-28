🧘🏼Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo is THIS Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Treat yourself to the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo presented by CBS 6 Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

😅Work out with Shaun T

🧘Yoga

🏋️‍♀️Fitness Stage Schedule

😌Lifestyle Stage Schedule

🥗Cooking Stage Schedule

⚕The Doctor Is In:In: Experts on sleep, weight loss, orthodontics and more

🍎Healthy living products and services

🍷Wine Tastings

😛Kids Zone

RVAHealthExpo.com

🗺Map of Exhibitors (coming soon)

Men and children are welcome at the expo as there is something for everyone to enjoy. General Expo tickets are $4 and are sold at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free. Tickets to work out with Shaun T are ONLY available online.

WORK OUT WITH SHAUN T

There is still time to get tickets to work out with Shaun T, the creator of Insanity, Hip Hop Abs, Focus T25, Insanity Max:30 and Cize, at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo.

Shaun T’s workout and LIVE Q&A session were a big hit at the 2016 Expo, so don’t miss your chance to work out with the world-renowned health and fitness expert.

Shaun T will lead a 30-minute workout at 10:30 a.m. (warm up begins at 10:15 a.m.) and a Q&A session at 11:30 a.m. The VIP meet and greet will take place at 12:30 p.m. (Click here for the complete fitness stage schedule Click here for tickets to work out with Shaun T.)

HEALTHY LIVING

The expo will also feature presentations from leading lifestyle and health experts, fun activities and information on healthy living products and services . There will also be cooking demos, wine tastings and a Kids Zone.

This year’s Lifestyle Stage includes an expert on organizing, a fashion show, all about maintaining work life balance, a relationships expert as well as the return of J. Marie, an evidential medium and reiki practitioner.

The “Virginia This Morning” Cooking Stage includes demos from Tropical Smoothie Cafe as well as the founder of the “Eat Your Way To Wellness” program, Jessica Deluise. She will make an incredibly delicious and healthy recipe using an Instant Pot. Additionally, Food blogger, photographer and social media expert Katie Brown will make coconut crusted chicken tenders with roasted balsamic Brussels sprouts.

There will also be wine tastings and a Kids Zone.

RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO

GREATER RICHMOND CONVENTION CENTER

EXPO ADMISSION

Expo admission is $4 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free.