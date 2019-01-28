Priority Automotive Richmond gives back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s important to make sure student athletes have all the protection they need, especially when it comes to contact sports like football. That’s why Priority Automotive recently donated helmets and other state of the art equipment to several area schools. Jamie Davis from Priority Nissan in Richmond, as well as Thomas Dale High School football coach, Kevin Tucker, joined us to tell us more.

Priority Automotive is located at 2000 Walthall Center Drive in Chester. For more information about them, you can give them a call at 804-796-1800 or visit them online atwww.priorityrva.com. You can also check them out on Facebook at Priority Toyota Richmond, Priority Nissan Richmond, and Priority Volkswagen.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PRIORITY AUTOMOTIVE}