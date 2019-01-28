× Police search for suspect after Church Hill shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Church Hill Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to N. 19th St. and U St. in Church Hill for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late model full size pick-up truck, white in color.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.